Chemicals from non-petroleum resources developed at Shoolini

Solan (The Hawk): In a major breakthrough, Himachal Pradesh based Shoolini University has developed new sustainable substitutes for obtaining chemicals from non-petroleum resources.



The research group in School of Chemistry headed by Dr. Neeraj Gupta has recently developed a metal free catalyst for the hydrogenation of alkenes. The study was published in Royal Society of Chemistry (UK) journal, which is among the top ten global journal in the field of catalysis.

The group is also trying to isolate chemicals from plant wastes, such as fallen leaves of pine or its bark to make important chemicals that are currently derived from the petroleum industry only. The project is funded by Himachal Pradesh Council of Science Technology and Environment.

The process if developed on large scale will open the gateway to replace the petroleum industry with the new bio-refineries. The concept was recognized internationally and the work was highlighted in journals published by reputed publishers such as Wiley and Elsevier in their recent articles in ChemSusChem and Sustainable and Renewable Energy Reviews.

Vice Chancellor Prof. P.K. Khosla has congratulated Dr. Neeraj Gupta, and the team members Ashima Dogra, Deepika Sharma, Minal Verma and Vinit Sharma, for developing these new techniques and ideas for the development of the scientific knowledge in the country and the region.

The Vice Chancellor said that Shoolini University has taken the challenge to go ahead with research even during this tough period of COVID-19 crisis.

Aimed at reducing environmental pollution and discarding petroleum products by inventing new techniques, Shoolini University and its scientists have been continuously trying to develop new techniques to contribute towards sustainable development in India and the world.