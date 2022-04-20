Chelsea Handler rubbishes pregnancy rumours

Los Angeles: Comedian Chelsea Handler has set the record straight about pregnancy rumours surrounding her by sharing a photo of her flat stomach. Handler, 39, took to Instagram to share a photo of her to prove that she is not pregnant. In the picture, the 'Are You There, Chelsea' star held a photo of her younger self while pulling her shirt to expose her belly. "The last time I was pregnant was in this picture. Wake up, people. I would never do that to a baby," she wrote alongside the picture. Handler first sparked pregnancy rumours after posting a photo of her dog sitting in a car and staring at the camera along with caption, "It's like a 24 hour watch. He must know I'm pregnant." PTI