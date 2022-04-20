Chelsea bemoan 'abnormally low' penalty count this season

London: Chelsea`s tally of two penalties in 28 Premier League games this season "seems abnormally low", the runaway leaders said on Wednesday. Appearing to back up manager Jose Mourinho`s belief that there is a `campaign` against his players, the Stamford Bridge outfit said the spot-kick count "unquestionably bucks the recent trend". "Our position as clear league leaders and second highest scorers suggests we can`t be labelled anything other than an attacking side, spending plenty of time in the opposition box," the club said on their website (www.chelseafc.com). "Our two closest challengers in the Premier League this season, Manchester City and Arsenal, have both been awarded seven penalties, the most in the division. City have only scored one more goal than Chelsea (58) and Arsenal two less. "Last term the two teams that finished above us, Man City and Liverpool, were awarded more penalties than any other team bar us. "Of course it could be that when teams have played the league leaders they have been particularly careful inside their own area. We all have plenty of recollections suggesting this is not the case however." The previous lowest penalty count for Chelsea in the last six league seasons was the five they were awarded in 2011-12. The club also bemoaned the fact that the last spot-kick they were awarded in the league was four and a half months ago. "From the first half of our very first league game at Burnley, a number of key penalty box decisions have not gone our way," said Chelsea. "Diego Costa was the victim that evening after being felled trying to round the keeper. He should have been awarded penalties against Liverpool and Paris St Germain recently too." Chelsea, who are six points clear of second-placed City with a game in hand, visit Hull City on Sunday. PTI