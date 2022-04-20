Chelsea's balanced squad gives them chance to complete 'Treble'

New Delhi: Jose Mourinho's Chelsea on Tuesday secured their place at the Wembley final in the League Cup. Branislav Ivanovic's goal in extra-time was enough for the Blues to get past Liverpool in a hard-fought second leg at Stamford Bridge. Chelsea yet again displayed the strength of their squad as well as their versatility. In doing so, they re-affirmed their tag as the team to beat this season. The quadruple may no longer be a reality after a shock defeat in the FA Cup, but the Blues are well and truly on course for a treble. With a potential League Cup final against Tottenham or Sheffield, the Stamford Bridge outfit would be definitely going into that encounter as firm favorites. Having opened up a gap at the top of the league and aided by the inconsistent form of champions Manchester City, Chelsea look destined to win the league title with a handful of games to spare, unless there is a meltdown. Their major challenge will come in the UEFA Champions League against team like Real Madrid and Bayern Munich, who have been equally impressive in their respective leagues. However, on current form, Chelsea appear as one of the top four teams in Europe as well, which is why a favorable draw could see them spring up a surprise in the coveted event. The balance of this Chelsea squad is staggering. The flair of Eden Hazard, creativity of Cesc Fabregas and Oscar as well as the power and strength of Diego Costa and Nemanja Matic makes them one of the hardest teams to beat at the moment. They have shown this unique ability to blow teams off the park as well as grind out results. If there is any English team that could replicate Manchester United's treble from 1999, you would have to place you money on Chelsea.