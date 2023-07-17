Cheetahs at Kuno may return to enclosures for examination, drone monitoring being considered: Officials

New Delhi: On Monday, officials at Kuno National Park (KNP) in Madhya Pradesh announced that drones could be used to track the whereabouts of the radio-collared free-ranging cheetahs in the park's enclosures.

In a statement released on Sunday, the National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA) called "speculation and hearsay, without scientific evidence" media stories that attributed the deaths of the big cats to variables like radio collars.

A male South African cheetah did unfortunately pass away as a result of an infection brought on by his radio collar, as was acknowledged by a number of scientists who played a significant role in the cheetah restoration initiative.—Inputs from Agencies