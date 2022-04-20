Cheers! Liquor sale goes up in J&K despite a ban by militant groups, beer is the most favourite

Jammu: Liquor consumption has gone up in Jammu and Kashmir as 10.16 lakh more bottles were sold in the state in 2015 than the previous year. As many as 556.67 lakh bottles of liquor, including IMFL, Desi Whiskey, beer and ready to drink were sold in 2015 as compared to 546.51 lakh bottles in 2014 thereby registering an increase of 10.16 lakh bottles, liquor consumption data released by the state Excise Department has revealed. Similarly, 520.75 lakh bottles of all types of liquor were sold in 2013-14 as compared to 500.37 lakh bottles in 2012-13. Beer has emerged as the most favourite drink in Kashmir, where its consumption has also increased. The consumption has increased despite the ban imposed by militant outfits on sale and consumption of liquor in the Kashmir valley in 1994.