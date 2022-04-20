Check out: The title track of 'Humari Adhuri Kahani'

New Delhi: Emraan Hashmi and Vidya Balan are making waves with their upcoming movie 'Humari Adhuri Kahani' which is reportedly based on Mahesh Bhatt's own love story. The title track of the movie has been released. Director Mohit Suri posted on the micro-blogging site Twitter about the same: Here you go - the first track . The title track #HamariAdhuriKahaani - Out now on @WynkMusic! - http://t.co/NnIp4ue5Bo � Mohit Suri (@mohit11481) May 6, 2015 The film also stars award winning actor Rajkummar Rao who plays Vidya's husband. The movie is scheduled to release on June 12.