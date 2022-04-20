Check out: Hilarious sixth �Piku� dialogue promo

Mumbai: One of the most awaited films of the year � Piku � starring Amitabh Bachchan , Deepika Padukone and Irrfan Khan is all set to release May 8. Touted as family comedy drama, the film�s trailer has already won over a million hearts. And now, we have a dialogue promo to tickle our funny bone. Directed by Shoojit Sircar, �Piku� highlights the equation between a father and his daughter, and her relationship with her love interest.