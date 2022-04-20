Check out: Akshay Kumar's one liner in 'Gabbar Is Back' teaser!

New Delhi: The real 'action' hero of Bollywood�Akshay Kumar is ready to entice the audiences with his power-packed performance in 'Gabbar Is Back'. The actor posted four teaser links on his Twitter handle�a unique way of generating interest around the film. 'Gabbar Is Back' stars Akshay Kumar in the lead. The film has been produced by Sanjay Leela Bhansali and stars Kareena Kapoor Khan and Shruti Haasan in important roles. It has been directed by Krish. The film happens to be a remake of Tamil super hit 'Ramanaa' which came out in 2002.