Check out these beauty hacks for winter wedding

New Delhi:(IANS) Amongst all the bridal make-up tips, getting your skin to look healthy and glowing on the wedding day is very important. Simply taking care of it a week before the day is not enough. Your skin needs time to take in nourishment and treatments, says an expert.





Kalpana Sharma, make-up artist from The Body Shop, has listed some tips on bridal make-up in winter.





* Overdoing the treatments may lead to further damage. Make time for yourself and indulge in the treatments at least six weeks prior to the ceremony to give your skin time to work. In winters, the face has a tendency to look darker and duller due to dryness in the atmosphere. So, you should use and apply the right foundation to look flawless and patch less.





* Indian brides love to use bold and bright colours for their marriage ceremonies. In order to obtain a long-lasting look, you should start by cleansing your face well. Prime up your skin two minutes post moisturising and blend it well. This helps to keep your concealer and foundation in place, and keeps the make-up intact for long hours.





Moisture foundation would be a good option for smooth and even coverage than a matte finish.





* Use a highlighter instead of shimmer or glitter. The main attempt should be to make the skin appear glowing and not shimmery. Highlight the bridge of the nose, the chin, the forehead and the higher planes of the face.





* Indian brides love gold eye make-up since it goes well with their red, fuchsia, or green lehengas, ghagras, or heavy saris. So, if you want to play it safe, this is the colour to go with. You can also use golden eyeshadow instead of silver for the brow bones.





* If you have the ceremonies during the day, then keep the make-up minimal and opt for a more natural look. If you are going for a night time wedding, keep the make-up heavy and add more colours. If you have a morning wedding, choose pastel shades for the eye make-up.





* Use a lip balm each time you feel your lips are dry. Do not lick or bite your lips. This will dry the lips and cause them to become chapped and flaky.





IANS