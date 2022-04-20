Check Out These 5 Women Saree Designs To Glam Up The Wedding Season

Tis the season of weddings, and you’re probably thinking about what to wear for that upcoming event. Well, don’t fret anymore. Your wardrobe needs for the wedding shenanigans are all sorted with these women saree designs here to make your day.

If you love all those sparkles or wish to tone it down, there’s something for everyone. The recent women saree trends have taken the world by storm and it’s time you get familiar with the hottest trends too!

These women saree styles will surely speak to the fashionista inside you so let’s dive right into the various oh-so-popular trends of today:

Sequin Sarees

All that glitters is you, and you got to own it up. Sequin blouses are a thing of the past, now we go one step ahead and choose six yards of sequin altogether. The pretty bling that shines and shimmers, making you feel like a true goddess is the greatest invention in fashion for saree for girls.

Embellished Sarees

You have got to agree that heavy rhinestone work is unmatched. It truly let’s your saree do the talking and helps you dress up to the level of the festivities. Embellishments are always a great way to own your style and sparkle up with style.

Exaggerated Border Sarees

Big, bordered sarees are a fantastic way to make a statement when your saree is simpler in design and pattern. The fancy borders add some depth and a sense of fashion to the pallu and the lower end of the saree, making an exaggerated yet simplistic look seem out-of-the-box.

Floral Netted Sarees

The floral print is a crowd-favourite these days. The airy light saree with vibrant and bright pop of colour is the perfect way to dress up for a wedding. The net adds an attractive touch to it, making it see-through and giving off a very modernistic vibe. If you want to go for a traditional-meets-modern look, opting for a floral netted women saree is a great option.

Baffling Ruffled Sarees

Ruffles are the new trend. Be it a blouse or the saree, ruffles really add some relief to the plain symmetry of the saree, making it a baffling look that’ll make everyone stop and stare. You can pair the saree with big jhumkis to make it more to the point and functional, cause’ adding a little spark is all about the festivities, right?

So folks, there you go, you have the ultimate guide to women saree designs 101. These latest sarees are super stylish and make your special occasion even more special.

