    Check out new poster of 'Kubera' featuring Nagarjuna, Dhanush

    author-img
    The Hawk
    September7/ 2024
    Last Updated:

    The powerful visuals have left fans eagerly anticipating the film, especially with Dhanush's rugged look and Nagarjuna's intense appearance.

    Kubera poster

    Mumbai: On the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi, the makers of 'Kubera' unveiled a new poster of the film, which features Nagarjuna and Dhanush.
    The Kubera team took to X to unveil the powerful first poster, leaving fans in awe.
    In the poster, Dhanush captivates with a rugged new look--sporting a full beard, long hair, and a worn-out outfit that stirs curiosity about his character's journey. The backdrop adds a layer of tension and mystery. Meanwhile, Nagarjuna Akkineni stuns with a fresh, intense appearance, his commanding expression deepening the intrigue surrounding the plot.

    Also Read: https://www.thehawk.in/posts/ganesh-chaturthi:-arjun-bijlani-brings-home-bappa-with-dhol-nagadas 

    Sharing the poster, the makers wrote, "Wishing everyone a joyous Vinayaka Chavithi from the #SekharKammulasKubera team! Get ready to witness the ultimate powerhouse duo--@dhanushkraja sir's fierce energy and king @iamnagarjuna garu's commanding presence. @iamRashmika @sekharkammula @jimSarbh @Daliptahil @ThisIsDSP @AsianSuniel @SVCLLP @amigoscreation @AdityaMusic @KuberaTheMovie #Kubera"

    Watch: https://x.com/KuberaTheMovie/status/1832299377957990465 

    Kubera is shaping up to be a socio-drama of epic proportions, filmed on a grand scale in both Tamil and Telugu. Adding to the film's allure, National Award-winning music director Devi Sri Prasad will compose the soundtrack, elevating this magnum opus further.
    Rashmika Mandanna and Jim Sarbh will also be seen in the film.

    —ANI

