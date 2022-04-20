Check bie.telangana.gov.in results 2015: BIE TS Inter 1st year results declared

The Board of Intermediate Education (BIE) of Telangana has announced the TS Inter First (1st) Year results 2015 on bie.telangana.gov.in. Approximately over 9.5 lakh candidates appeared for the Intermediate Public Examinations of Telangana that were held from March 9 to March 26 this year. Examinations were conducted in 1,251 centres across the State. Students in their first year amounted to 4,66,448 while 5,06,789 candidates appeared for second year. About of Board of Intermediate Education (BIE), Telangana Established in 2014, The BIE regulates and supervises the system of intermediate education in the state of Telangana. It executes and governs various activities that include �devising of courses of study, prescribing syllabus, conducting examinations, granting affiliations to colleges and, providing direction, support and leadership for all educational institutions under its jurisdiction.� After the formation of Telangana, this is the first time the state has conducted the Intermediate 1st and 2nd year Exams. The vision of BIE Telangana is to promote world-class education through �quality leadership, support and services� with an aim to improve the education standards in the state. As per their website bie.telangana.gov.in, the other important functions of the Board are: To prescribe syllabi and text books. To grant affiliation to the institutions offering Intermediate course. To lay down regulations for the administration of Junior Colleges. To publish text books To prescribe qualifications for teachers. To conduct academic inspection of Junior Colleges. To conduct examinations. To process results and to issue certificates. Apart from these above mentioned activities, examination is another most important function of the BIE Board. Every year it conducts the TS inter 1st year Annual Examination (in March/April) and the Advanced Supplementary Examination (in June/July). The Telangana TS Inter First (1st) year exam results 2015 have been announced. Students can log on to the official website of the board http://bie.telangana.gov.in to access their results online.