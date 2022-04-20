Chechen leader transferred to Moscow with suspected COVID-19

Moscow: Head of the Russian region of Chechnya Ramzan Kadyrov has been transferred to Moscow as he was suspected to have contracted coronavirus, according to a source.

"Ramzan Kadyrov has been brought to Moscow with suspected coronavirus infection. He is now placed under medical observation," the source told the TASS News Agency on Friday.

According to the source, the head of Chechnya is in stable condition.

But TASS could not officially verify this information.

Earlier, Baza Telegram channel reported that Kadyrov could allegedly have contracted the virus and was transported to a Moscow hospital on Thursday.

If the virus is confirmed, Kadyrov would be the latest high-profile Russian official to contract the illness, the BBC reported.

Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin returned to work this week after being treated in hospital for COVID-19.

President Vladimir Putin''s press secretary Dmitry Peskov also tested positive, as did culture minister Olga Lyubimova and construction minister Vladimir Yakushev, as well as Yakushev''s deputy, Dmitry Volkov.

On Thursday Russia''s reported death toll rose by 127 in the previous 24 hours to 3,099, with confirmed cases jumping to 317,554.

It is the second highest number of recorded infections worldwide.

According to Chechen data, 1,026 people have been diagnosed in the republic and 11 have died.

