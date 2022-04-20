Chaudhari Charan Singh IA Lucknow Best Airport In World: ACI

Lucknow: The Airports Council of International (ACI) has announced the world's top airports for customer experience in 2017 and Chaudhari Charan Singh International Airport, Lucknow has been selected as the best airport under the 'Best Airport' by size category for 2-5 million passengers per year.

''We deserve that appreciation as we maintain international standard and always keen to provide better services to our consumers. The operations at the Airport are optimum throughout the year and we are trying to upgrade the service consistently,'' Director of CCSIA, Lucknow AP Gupta pointed out.

''It's not the first time we have topped, we were champion two years back also,'' he asserted.

In Airport Service Quality (ASQ) Awards announced by ACI on the grounds of experience of 7.7 billion travellers around the world, 16 airports are first time winners, challenging best-in-class airports in the delivery of top-quality customer service.

Mumbai and Delhi airports scoop first place for airports in Asia-Pacific, serving over 40 million passengers a year under the category 'Best Airport by Region' for over two million passengers per day. In the same category, Beijing, Denpasar, Haikou and Shanghai Pudong airports were at second place and Sanya airport was at third rank.

ACI, the trade association of the world's airports, was founded in 1991, with the objective of fostering cooperation among its member airports and other partners in world aviation, including the International Civil Aviation Organisation, the International Air Transport Association and the Civil Air Navigation Services Organisation.

In representing the best interests of airports during the key phases of policy development, ACI makes a significant contribution towards ensuring the global air transport system is safe, secure, efficient and environmentally sustainable.

As of January 2018, provisional figures show that ACI serves 641 members, operating 1,953 airports in 176 countries.

The ASQ Awards are presented to those airports, whose customers have rated them the highest over the course of the year. The categories have been designated to recognise the achievements of airports of different sizes and in different regions. ASQ is the only worldwide programme to survey passengers at the airport on their day of travel. It measures passengers' views of 34 key performance indicators, including airport access, check-in, security screening, restrooms, stores, restaurants, additionally capturing passenger comments of their best and worst experience at the airport. Each airport uses the same methodology, creating an industry database that allows airports to compare themselves to other airports around the world. The ASQ Programme also has a feature that facilitates sharing of best practices among the airport operators. UNI