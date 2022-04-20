Chascon 2020 Concludes At Panjab University

Chandigarh (The Hawk): The Chandigarh Science Congress,Chascon 2020 organised by Panjab University in association with CRIKC from December 17 -19, 2020 through online mode, concluded on Saturday.

Prof Raj Kumar,Vice Chancellor Panjab University encouraged participants to gear up for innovations and involve various disciplines for trans-disciplinary research.

The session on nano sciences and engineering included talk by prof navakanta bhat from Iisc Bangalore who informed the audience about applications of nano science and the user friendly multi-diagnostic sensor developed by his group which could be used in rural settings.

Prof UC Banerjee from Niper presented his work in downstream processing of important biomolecules. Prof Arun K Singh and prof Sarabjit Singh from PEC Chandigarh presented their work on advances in rectifier technology and machining. Prof. VR Sinha Dean Research PU gave insights into new drug delivery platforms and Prof. S K Mehta gave an overview of CRIKC activities. There was a panel discussion on the role of new education policy coordinated by prof Latika Sharma from PU and Prof Sarit Fas Director IIT Ropar stressed on out of box thinking

The valedictory address was given by Dr Bakulesh Khamar, Director Cadila Pharmaceuticals and he gave examples of successful translation of scientific innovations at Cadila. The conference ended by Prof Desh Deepak Singh presenting the vote of thanks along with Prof Sandeep Sahijpal, the co coordinator of event.