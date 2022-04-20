Chargesheet filed against BSP MLA''s son for ''manipulating'' documents to procure multiple arms licences

Lucknow: The Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force (STF) submitted a chargesheet in a court here on Friday against BSP MLA Mukhtar Ansari''s son Abbas in a case of alleged manipulations in documents for procuring multiple arms licences.

The chargesheet was filed in a case registered against Abbas at the Mahanagar police station last year for alleged manipulations in documents in order to procure multiple arms licences, a release issued by the STF here said.

In the chargesheet, the STF said as a renowned shooter, Abbas procured eight arms licences instead of the maximum limit of seven.

The address of the arms licences was changed to Delhi from Lucknow without informing the district administration here, the statement said.

The STF also alleged that Abbas procured prohibited bore arms and cartridges, made his father his nominee and showed him residing at the temporary address of Delhi, despite the fact that Mukhtar Ansari is in jail.

According to the STF, Abbas also violated regulations of the National Rifle Association and International Shooting Sports Federation by keeping cartridges that were not mentioned in his licence.

According to the STF, Mukhtar Ansari is a history-sheeter of Ghazipur district and over 45 criminal cases are pending against him.

Ansari, the BSP MLA from Mau, is lodged in jail for the last 15 years.

