Chargesheet Filed Against Anand Giri, 2 Others In UP Seer's Death

Exactly two months after Akhil Bhartiya Akhara Parishad Chief, Mahant Narendra Giri was found dead under mysterious circumstances, the Central Investigative Agency (CBI) filed a chargesheet against three people, including his disciple Anand Giri, on alleged charges of abetment to suicide.The CBI said there is sufficient evidence against the trio of committing the offence of abetment to suicide and criminal conspiracy in connection with the alleged suicide of the Mahant, who was allegedly found hanging in his ashram in Prayagraj in September.Apart from Anand Giri, Adya Prasad Tiwari and Sandeep Tiwari were also named in the chargesheet that was filed on Saturday.All three had been named in the suicide note of the Mahant who accused them of mentally harassing him. Chief Judicial Magistrate, Harendra Nath took cognizance of the chargesheet, saying that sufficient ground for taking cognizance is available. —IANS