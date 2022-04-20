Chargesheet Against Rakesh Roshan For Plagiarism

Dehradun: The Uttarakhand police has filed a chargesheet against noted Bollywood filmmaker Rakesh Roshan, accusing him of plagiarising portions of a story written by a city-based man and using it in his 2013 blockbuster Krrish 3.

The chargesheet was filed yesterday in the court of Chief Judicial Magistrate Vivek Diwedi by sub-inspector Subodh Kumar posted at Dalanwala police station, Sunil Kumar who is the lawyer for the author said.

According to an FIR filed at Dalanwala police station here in May last year, Roshan, who is the producer and the director of the movie, had allegedly plagiarised portions of local writer Roopnanarayn Sonkars novel Sooardan in his 2013 blockbuster.

The chargesheet claimed that enough evidence has been found against Roshan for violation of Section 63 of the Copyright Act and urged the court to send summons to Roshan and take appropriate action against him if he does not respond. PTI