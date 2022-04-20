Charge Sheet In Bikru Massacre Soon

Kanpur: The Kanpur police are preparing to file charge sheet in court next month in the Bikru village massacre case in which eight policemen were shot dead on July 3.

The charge sheet that is being prepared, names 42 accused, including six of those killed in police encounters after the massacre. Eight policemen, including a deputy Superintendent of Police rank officer, had lost their lives in the ambush led by slain gangster Vikas Dubey and his henchmen.

The accused have been booked under Sections 147 (rioting), 148 (rioting with a deadly weapon), 149 (every member of unlawful assembly guilty of offence committed in prosecution of common object), 302 (murder), 307 (attempt to murder), 394 (voluntarily causing hurt in committing robbery), 120 b (punishment of criminal conspiracy), 7 CLA Act and 3/25 Arms Act with regard to Bikru shootout.

"As of now, more than 80 per cent of task on the charge sheet with regard to Bikru incident has been achieved. It will hardly take two more weeks to complete the same. Five police stations in charge have been roped in to compile it. We have taken statements of nearly 150 witnesses including doctors of post-mortem panel and those involved in 'panchnama', besides locals of Bikru and nearby villages," said SP (rural) Brijesh Kumar Srivastava.

Then SP said that they hoped to file the charge sheet before the 90 day period that ends on October 3.

"The findings are based on the probe and the evidence. It would soon be filed in court. Also, we are preparing another file so that some of the accused can be booked under National Security Act (NSA)," he said.

DSP Devendra Mishra was among eight policemen shot dead in Chaubeypur area on July 3 when they had gone to Bikru to arrest Vikas Dubey.

Dubey was killed in an encounter in the morning of July 10 when a police vehicle carrying him from Ujjain to Kanpur met with an accident and he tried to escape from the spot in Bhauti area in Sachendi, the police had said. Prior to Dubey's encounter, five of his alleged associates were killed in separate encounters, while more than 44 other accused have been identified. Thirty-six accused have been arrested and sent to jail and only two others are still absconding. —IANS