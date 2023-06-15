Charge sheet filed against WFI chief, Delhi Police seeks cancellation of POCSO case

New Delhi: On Thursday, Delhi police recommended dismissing POCSO charges against Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, the BJP MP and stepping down WFI chairman who was also charged with sexual harassment and stalking of six female wrestlers.

After receiving assurances from the government that the charge sheet would be filed by June 15, the disgruntled wrestlers, which included Olympic medalists Bajrang Punia and Sakshi Malik, as well as fellow Olympian Vinesh Phogat, called off their protest. The youngster was one of seven wrestlers who had accused Singh of sexually harassing them. Singh has refuted every single accusation.

Since "no corroborative evidence" was cited as the reason for the police recommending that the complaint filed by the young wrestler against Singh be dropped, the police have advised that the complaint be dropped.—Inputs from Agencies