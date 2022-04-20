Char Dham Yatra Begins In Uttarakhand

Haridwar: Thousands of pilgrims from all parts of the country and abroad have congregated here and at Rishikesh to embark on the Char Dham Yatra (pilgrimage), which began on Wednesday on the auspicious occasion of Akshya Tritiya.

The Yatra, one of the biggest in the world, is the backbone of cultural and religious tourism in the state.

The four divine destinations, namely, Badrinath (the abode of Lord Vishnu) in Chamoli district, Kedarnath (one of twelve Jyotirlingas) in Rudraprayag district, Gangotri (the seat of the Goddess Ganga) in Uttarkashi district and Yamnotri (the dwelling place of the deity Yamuna), also in Uttarkashi district, are perched at high altitudes in Garhwal division of the state.

These holy destinations lure hordes of devotees every year.

After remaining closed for about six months during winter, the portals of the temples of Yamnotri and Gangotri reopened this year on Wednesay, the auspicious day of Akshya Tritya.

The holy shrines of Kedarnath and Badrinath will open on April 29 and 30 respectively.

As per Hindu mythology, a visit to the four venerated Dhams fulfills all the wishes of a person and sets him or her free from the vicious cycle of birth and rebirth.

The state witnesses the footfalls of nearly 15 lakh devotees coming here every year on the holy trail. To accomplish the Yatra of such a magnitude is indeed a Herculean task for the state administration. Satpal Maharaj, state minister for culture and tourism, says they are fully geared up to hold the mammoth Yatra.

"We have instructed all the concerned officials to make adequate arrangements of drinking water, supply of electricity, medical facilities and boarding and lodging for the pilgrims," told the minister.

Ashok Kumar, the additional director general of the state police (law and order), said that elaborate security arrangements had been put in place all along the Yatra route.

"Specially trained teams of the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) have been deployed at several places which are vulnerable to natural disasters, such as flash floods, cloudbursts and landslides, to carry out rescue operations.

About 350 accident prone areas have been identified for special precautions. Temporary police posts, police outposts and tourist police posts have been put up at the demarcated places to render timely assistance to the pilgrims in cases of emergency," said Ashok Kumar. The sources said the transport officials have been instructed to issue green cards to the vehicles after checking fitness of the vehicles, driving licences and insurance certificates.

The officials have also been directed to ensure that there is no overloading of pilgrims, the drivers do not indulge in rash driving and do not drive in inebriated state. Mr VS Chauhan, joint director of Uttarakhand Tourism Development Board, said that blanket ban has been imposed on all items of plastics and polythene.

The sources in the administration say that the number of pilgrims coming for the Char Dham Yatra is likely to increase this year in view of better facilities put in place on the yatra route. "It is our best endeavour to make the Yatra hassle free affair," said Madan Kaushiik, MLA from the city and State Urban Development Minister. UNI