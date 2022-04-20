Char Dham Yatra Begins

Dehradun: The annual Char Dham pilgrimage in Uttarakhand started today on the auspicious 'Akshaya Tritiya' festival with the reopening of Kedarnath, Gangotri and Yamunotri shrines in the Garhwal Himalayas. Gates of Kedarnath in Rudraprayag district was reopened at 7 am today for the pilgrims in the presence of Governor K K Paul, priests, and senior district administration official, an official said. "More than 2500 people who came to visit the shrine, spent their night in Kedarnagri. We have all the arrangements done this time in the best possible manner for the comfort of the tourists," the Governor said. Gates of Gangotri and Yamunotri shrines were also reopened for the pilgrims today at 12 30 and 1 15 pm respectively, whereas gates of Badrinath Temple in Chamoli district will reopen on May 11. The shrines are closed for devotees during the winter season every year as the region, at a higher altitude, witnesses extreme cold conditions, they are reopened during the Summers. The Char Dham pilgrimage that spans for a period of six months attracts lakhs devotees from country and abroad and is considered as the economic backbone of the Garhwal Himalaya region.