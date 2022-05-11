Char Dham Pilgrims Urged To Book Lodgings In Advance

Dehradun: The Badrinath-Kedarnath temple committee on Wednesday appealed to Char Dham pilgrims to make arrangements for their stay on the yatra route prior to embarking on their journey to avoid any inconvenience.

The appeal is being issued as the number of pilgrims arriving at the temples is beyond their carrying capacity, Chairman of the Committee Ajendra Ajay said. "If the pilgrims start after making bookings for their lodgings in advance they will not have to face any last-minute glitches and confusion. Not getting any accomodation after arrival can cause great inconvenience especially to children and the elderly," he said.

He also advised pilgrims to visit not just the already famous Himalayan shrines of Badrinath, Kedarnath, Gangotri and Yamunotri but also the other ancient temples.

Badrinath-Kedarnath Temple Committee looks after the management of around four dozen temples in Uttarakhand including Badrinath and Kedarnath. —PTI