Char Dham Pilgrims To Pay More For Choppers

New Delhi: Pilgrims booking a helicopter package for the Char Dham yatra have to shell out 15-16 per cent more following a hike in royalties and parking charges by the authorities in Uttarakhand, evoking a strong protest from the Business Aircraft Operator Association (BAOA).

The association has demanded immediate withdrawal of the "unlawful order" issued by the Uttarakhand Civil Aviation Development Authority (UCADA). The move has increased the price of the package per passenger from about Rs 1.6-1.7 lakh to about Rs 1.85-1.95 lakh with the imposition of royalty which comes to Rs 25,000 after the hike in landing and parking charges. Apart from the Rs 25,000 as royalty, the order has raised parking charges at hanger from Rs 1,000 to Rs 5,000 on the helipads. In Badrinath, Kharshali, Badkot, for each landing, the charges has been raised to Rs 5,000, an official said. The order was issued on May 12, forcing the pilgrims, who had made their bookings, to pay the additional charges. — PTI