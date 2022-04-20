Chaos In UP Assembly Over Use Of Unparliamentary Words By Minister

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Assembly on Tuesday witnessed uproar over some reported unparliamentary words by a Minister against the leader of the opposition leading to disruption of Question Hour and adjournment of the House for about an hour.

The united opposition members created a ruckus demanding an unconditional apology from the Minister and trooped into the well of the House when the Minister was replying to a question over the piped drinking water project in the state.

State rural development minister Dr Mahendra Singh, while replying to a question, remarked that during BJP rule there was no such allegation of corruption like in the previous Samajwadi Party government.

At this, Leader of Opposition Ram Govind Choudhury said most of the works of digging of ponds and wells were done during the SP regime and that the Minister should fear that CBI would be charging them once they are in the opposition.

The remark irked the Minister who challenged the Leader of the Opposition and used some unparliamentary words against him.

The House witnessed noisy scenes thereafter and the treasury bench and the Opposition members traded charges against each other. The opposition trooped into the well despite Speaker Hridya Narain Dikshit's efforts to pacify them. Later, he adjourned the House.

After the Question Hour, the House reassembled and the Minister said he had full respect for Opposition and its Leader and that he withdraws his words. Though the opposition wanted him to say the word ' regret' but he refused. On the intervention of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and state Parliamentary Affairs Minister Suresh Kumar Khanna, the matter was resolved.

The Speaker also announced to remove the objectionable words from the records. UNI