Chaos in UP Assembly Over Police Atrocities On Anti-CAA Protesters

Lucknow: The Uttar Pradesh Assembly was adjourned twice during Question Hour on Friday after the Opposition created a ruckus against the police atrocities on the anti-CAA protesters and deteriorating law and order situation in the state.

The principle opposition staged a walk-out, when Speaker Hridya Narain Dikshit disallowed them to move the adjournment notice on the police atrocities against the anti-CAA protesters. Leader of the opposition Ram Govind Chaudhury said there was no point in staying in the House when they were not allowed to speak.

Following the suit was the BSP with its leader Lalji Verma likening the UP incidents to the Jalianwala Bagh massacre during the British rule.

However, the Congress continued to agitate and their members trooped in the Well raising slogans against the government over the deteriorating law and order situation and atrocities on the anti-CAA protesters.

Terming the disruptions 'unfortunate', the Speaker adjourned the House for 20 minutes but allowed state Parliamentary Affairs Minister Suresh Kumar Khanna to speak after that.

Even after reassembling when the chaos did not end, the Speaker adjourned the House for 20 more minutes.

Mr Khanna alleged that the opposition parties are trying to protect the criminals and claimed that the law and order on the state was better in this regime.

Due to the adjournments, the Question Hour was disrupted. UNI