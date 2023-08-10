Chaos erupts in LS after Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury compares PM with Nirav Modi, Dhritarashtra

New Delhi: Chaos erupted in Lok Sabha as soon as Leader of Congress Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury commented on Prime Minister Narendra Modi by mentioning the names of fugitive businessman Nirav Modi and also dubbing him as the blind king just like the mythical king Dhritarashtra while referring to the sexual violence against women in Manipur.



The treasury bench erupted in protest, as soon as Chowdhury compared the Prime Minister with Nirav Modi and also with the Mahabharta mythical king Dhritarashtra.



BJP MP Virendra Singh Mast of the treasury benches got up from his seat and threatened to move towards Chowdhury aggressively.





However, he was stopped by Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi, Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal and BJP MP Nishikant Dubey.



Meanwhile, objecting to the remarks of Chowdhury, Joshi said, "The Prime Minister is the highest authority and also cited rule 352 (5) seeking expunging of his remarks."



Speaker Om Birla then said that his remarks will be expunged.



However, soon after that the opposition party MPs staged a walkout from Lok Sabha ahead of the Prime Minister's speech on the no-confidence motion.



The Opposition MPs staged a walkout when Union Minister Jyotiraditya M. Scindia was speaking on the no-trust motion.



Following the behaviour of the opposition MPs, Rajendra Agarwal, who was sitting in the Chair, said that staging a walkout from the House is a disrespect to the Parliamentary system. All of you please note this, Agarwal said.



Hitting out at the opposition members, Scindia said, "The people of the country have shown them the exit door, now they are going out of the Lok Sabha as well. " —IANS