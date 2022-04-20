Change of guard at Murugappa group firms, Chairman Murugappan steps down

Chennai: In a regulatory filing Cholamandalam Investment said Murugappan stepped down as Chairman and as a Director of the

Company effective close of business hours of 11th November 2020 as he turns 65 years of age on November 12, 2020, and wishes to pursue philanthropy and other interests as mentioned by him in his letter to the Board.

"We further wish to inform you that upon turning 65 years of age and with a desire to devote time to philanthropic activity and other interests, Mr. M M Murugappan, Chairman has stepped down from the Board of the Company as Chairman and Director with effect from close of business hours on 11th November 2020," Coromandel International said.

According to Coromandel International, its Vice Chairman V.Ravichandran too has also expressed his desire to step down from the Board of the Company as Vice Chairman and Director with effect from close of business hours on 11th November 2020.

The Board of Directors of Coromandel International elected A. Vellayan, as their Chairman of the Board with effect from November 12, 2020.

The Board of Cholamandalam Investment elected Vellayan Subbiah as the Chairman of the Board of Directors with effect from 12th November 2020.

—IANS