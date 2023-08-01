Change of alliance's name won't wash off opposition's sins: PM Modi

New Delhi: On Monday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi claimed the opposition alliance's rebranding from UPA to INDIA would not erase the "sins of corruption and misgovernance" of its previous incarnation.

Approximately 45 NDA MPs from western Uttar Pradesh up to the Kanpur-Bundelkhand region heard him tell this story at a meeting, and sources confirmed that he credited the people's support of the ruling alliance for its success.

Modi urged legislators to spend as much time as possible in the community spreading good news about the government's accomplishments.—Inputs from Agencies