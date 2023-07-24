Chandy was a good campaigner and organiser for Congress, says Kerala CM at veteran leader's commemoration event

Thiruvananthapuram: On Monday, Kerala's chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan eulogised the late Congress stalwart Oommen Chandy, saying that he was more than just a competent party organiser and campaigner; he excelled in whatever capacity he was given and worked relentlessly, without rest, to build the great old party.

According to Vijayan, both the Congress and the opposition UDF led by it have lost a lot with Chandy's death, and neither will be able to fill the void created by his departure easily.

The Chief Minister made these remarks at the Ayyankali Hall memorial service held by the Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) for Chandy, who passed away last week in Bengaluru.—Inputs from Agencies