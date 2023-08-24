Chandrayaan-3: Envoys Of Israel, UK, France, Germany, Australia Congratulate India On Historic Achievement

New Delhi: As India scripted history on Wednesday, with the Chandryaan-3 successfully performing a soft landing on the moon, the envoys of Israel, United Kingdom, France, Germany and Australia heaped congratulatory wishes.

Israeli envoy, Naor Gilon congratulated India and ISRO for the achievement and said that it has made everyone “moonstruck”.

“Heartiest congratulations to @isro and #India on the incredible success of #Chandrayaan3, becoming the first country to land on the Moon's south pole! Your dedication to space exploration makes us all moonstruck,” Gilon said on X (formerly Twitter).

British High Commissioner Alex Ellis also congratulated India and said ‘Bhadhi Ho’.

“A big moment for India for the world and…” Ellis wrote on X. “Badhai Ho”

“Touchdown! Congratulations to India ???? and@isroon making history with the successful #Chandrayaan3 mission - a giant step forward for the whole world,” the British High Commission said on X.

The French Embassy also congratulated the people of India calling it “soft landing in the history books”.

“Soft landing in the history books Congratulations @isro & the people of India on the #Chandrayaan3 success! Through this landmark feat born of ingenuity and perseverance, India benefits all humankind’s space exploration endeavors,” the French Embassy stated on X.

German envoy to India, Philipp Ackermann also congratulated India calling it a “historic day”.

“My heartfelt congratulations to India and Team @ISRO for the successful moon landing of #Chandrayaan3.What a historic day, not only for India, but also for the whole world!” Ackermann said on X.

Australian High Commissioner to India, Philip Green also congratulated India and that his whole team was watching the moment live.

“What a triumph! Congratulations #India on #Chandrayaan3's successful #MoonLanding! Our team watched with pride the final frontier of your #MoonMission,” Green wrote on X.

As the Vikram lander carrying the Pragyaan rover in its belly touched down on the lunar surface, it marked a giant leap in India’s spacefaring journey providing a well-deserved finale to ISRO’s long years of toil.

This makes India the fourth country – after the US, China, and Russia – to have successfully landed on the moon’s surface, it has earned a place in record books as the first to touchdown on the south side of Earth’s only natural satellite.

Special screenings of the soft landing were organized across the country, including schools science centres, and public institutions. ISRO made the live action available on the ISRO website, its YouTube channel, Facebook, and public broadcaster DD National TV. The spacecraft was launched from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Andhra Pradesh’s Sriharikota on July 14. —ANI