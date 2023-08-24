Chandrayaan-3 success: K’taka CM congratulates ISRO chief, Deputy CM felicitates team

Bengaluru: Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah called on Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) chief S. Somanath and congratulated him on the success of the Chandrayaan-3 mission on Wednesday.

Acknowledging the historical feat, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said that the Chandrayaan-3 mission was the dream of India for many years.

The scientists of ISRO have turned this dream into a reality, he said.

"It is our duty to remember the first Indian Prime Minister Jawahar Lal Nehru who extended support and provided required help to space science in the beginning days. The sustained efforts of scientists of the country and the hard work of decades have borne fruit today... I congratulate all scientists who achieved this extraordinary feat and the achievement has put India in the league of top countries," the Chief Minister added.

Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar paid a personal visit to the ISRO Headquarters here and congratulated the team and ISRO Chairman S. Somnath.

Shivakumar also felicitated Somnath, U.R. Rao Space Centre Director Shankaran, Project Director Veeramuttu, Assistant Project Director Kalpana, and Machine Management Director Shreekanth by garlanding them and gifting them traditional Mysuru headgear.

The vision of rocket man Vikram Sarabhai and former Prime Minister Nehru had laid down the foundations for the ISRO. The seed that was sowed then has grown as a huge tree, he said.

Taking to microblogging site X, former Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said: "Today, ISRO has put India on the Moon! We are the only 4th country to do so and the first country to land in the South Pole. This exhibits the power of our space scientists. I congratulate #ISRO Chairman and all the scientists... Bharat's resolve and determination is behind this. Our beloved PM Narendra Modi's leadership is the force behind this. Hence I congratulate Narendra Modi Ji...”

It's a proud moment for 140 crore Indians. Especially, seven core Kannadigas. Chandrayaan-3 was conceived and created on the soil of Karnataka, he added.

—IANS