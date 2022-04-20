Chandrayaan-3 launch may happen next year: ISRO

Bengaluru: The ISRO on Wednesday announced that work on the country's third lunar mission, Chandrayaan-3 was on and the launch may shift to next year. The announcement comes a day after Union Minister Jitendra Singh said India will launch Chandrayaan-3 in 2020.

Addressing a press conference here, ISRO chairman K Sivan said all activities related to the third lunar mission were going on smoothly. It will also have a lander, rover and a propulsion module like its predecessor, he said.

On the cost of the project, Sivan said, "The mission would cost Rs 250 crore." The launch of Chandrayaan-3 may shift to next year, he said.

K Sivan also said that the work related to Chandrayaan-3 and manned mission Gaganyaan were going on simultaneously.

The training of astronauts for the ambitious manned mission Gaganyaan will commence from the third week of January in Russia, Sivan said. Four astronauts have been identified for the mission, he added.

On Chandrayaan-2

The ISRO chief also congratulated the Chennai-based techie who recently located the Vikram lander of Chandrayaan-2 that hard-landed and maintained that it was the space agency's policy not to release picture of the crashed module. "We know where it crashed and where it is located," Sivan said.

To a question on what went wrong with Vikram lander, he said it was due to velocity reduction failure. "The velocity reduction failure was due to internal reasons," he said.

Chandrayaan-2 mission was India's first attempt to land on lunar surface. The ISRO had planned the landing on the South Pole of the lunar surface. However, the lander Vikram hard-landed.