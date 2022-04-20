Chandrayaan-2 planned to be launched during 2017-18

New Delhi: The Chandrayaan-2, India's second mission to the Moon, which includes an Orbiter, Lander and Rover configuration, is planned to be launched in the 2017- 2018 timeframe by a Geosynchronous Satellite Launch Vehicle (GSLV) from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre at Sriharikota. Minister of State for the Department of Space shared the information in the Rajya Sabha in reply to an unstarred question on Thursday. ANI