    Chandrayaan-2 Enters Lunar Transfer Trajectory

    April20/ 2022


    The Chandrayaan-2 spacecraft,

    launched from the SHAR Range on July 22, on Wednesday

    successfully entered the Lunar Transfer Trajectory, for a

    scheduled soft landing on the Moon's South Polar Region

    on September seven.

    ISRO sources said the final orbit raising manoeuvre of

    Chandrayaan-2 was successfully carried out at 02:21 hrs

    early this morning.

    During this manoeuver, the spacecraft's liquid engine

    was fired for about 1,203 seconds.

    With this, Chandrayaan-2 entered the Lunar Transfer

    Trajectory.

    Earlier, the spacecraft's orbit was progressively increased

    five times from July 23 to August six.

    The health of the spacecraft is being continuously monitored

    from the Mission Operations Complex (MOX) at ISRO Telemetry,

    Tracking and Command Network (ISTRAC) in Bengaluru with

    support from Indian Deep Space Network (IDSN) antennas at

    Byalalu, near Bengaluru.

    Since its launch by GSLV MkIII-M1 vehicle, all systems onboard

    Chandrayaan-2 spacecraft are performing normal.

    Chandrayaan-2 will approach Moon on August 20 and the

    spacecraft's liquid engine will be fired again to insert it into

    a lunar orbit.

    Following this, there will be further four orbit manoeuvers to

    make the spacecraft enter into its final orbit passing over the

    lunar poles at a distance of about 100 km from the Moon's

    surface.

