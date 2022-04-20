Chandrayaan-2 Enters Lunar Transfer Trajectory

The Chandrayaan-2 spacecraft,
launched from the SHAR Range on July 22, on Wednesday
successfully entered the Lunar Transfer Trajectory, for a
scheduled soft landing on the Moon's South Polar Region
on September seven.
ISRO sources said the final orbit raising manoeuvre of
Chandrayaan-2 was successfully carried out at 02:21 hrs
early this morning.
During this manoeuver, the spacecraft's liquid engine
was fired for about 1,203 seconds.
With this, Chandrayaan-2 entered the Lunar Transfer
Trajectory.
Earlier, the spacecraft's orbit was progressively increased
five times from July 23 to August six.
The health of the spacecraft is being continuously monitored
from the Mission Operations Complex (MOX) at ISRO Telemetry,
Tracking and Command Network (ISTRAC) in Bengaluru with
support from Indian Deep Space Network (IDSN) antennas at
Byalalu, near Bengaluru.
Since its launch by GSLV MkIII-M1 vehicle, all systems onboard
Chandrayaan-2 spacecraft are performing normal.
Chandrayaan-2 will approach Moon on August 20 and the
spacecraft's liquid engine will be fired again to insert it into
a lunar orbit.
Following this, there will be further four orbit manoeuvers to
make the spacecraft enter into its final orbit passing over the
lunar poles at a distance of about 100 km from the Moon's
surface.