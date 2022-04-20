Chandrayaan-2 : 3rd Lunar Orbit Manoeuver Performed

Nine days after Chandryaaan-2 was inserted

into the Lunar Orbit, the third Lunar bound orbit manoeuver for the

spacecraft, which would make a soft landing on the Moon's South

Pole on September seven, was performed successfully on Wednesday.

ISRO in its update said the third Lunar bound orbit manoeuver for the

spacecraft was performed successfully beginning at 0904 hrs as planned,

using the onboard propulsion system.

The duration of the manoeuver was 1,190 seconds.

The orbit achieved is 179 km x 1,412 km.

'All spacecraft parameters are normal', ISRO said.

The next Lunar bound orbit manoeuver is scheduled on August 30 between

1800 hrs and 1900 hrs.