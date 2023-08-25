Chandrayaan's Successful Moon Landing Sparks Global Excitement: UK Secy Of State

Jaipur (Rajasthan): The recent achievement of successfully landing on the Moon has been hailed as a remarkable feat by various nations, with the United Kingdom's Secretary of State for Business and Trade, Kemi Badenoch, expressing admiration for India's technological prowess.

Badenoch emphasized that India's advanced skills and its ability to achieve what no other country has done before demonstrate its prominent position in the world.

It is a phenomenal achievement, landing on the southern side of the Moon is something no other country has done before. That's the testament to the place to India is taking in the world, just how advanced technology skills are becoming just the bright future that this country has, said Live Frame for Kemi Badenoch, Secretary of State for Business and Trade, United Kingdom.

Secretary said, “This is exciting news, not just for India, but also for the whole world. All of these things are steps for all of mankind and we in the UK, we're very pleased and wish India every success in the world on this phenomenal achievement.” Regarding the ongoing discussions about a Free Trade Agreement (FTA) between India and the UK, Badenoch revealed that substantial progress has been made, and the negotiations are currently in their final stages. Secretary said, “We have closed many chapters and we are now in the final stages. I can't give a deadline but what I can say is that I'm very optimistic and I'm working closely with my counterpart, the minister to make sure we can deliver something that both our countries will find mutually beneficial.”

On the topic of World Trade Organization (WTO) reforms, the Secretary of State highlighted the alignment of India and the UK's viewpoints. She said, “We are on the same page as India. India and the UK have a lot in common in terms of WTO reform. One of the things that the WTO is there for is to provide a platform for different views. So we try and move away from our bilateral relationships and strengthen allies. I think it's a phenomenal achievement landing on the southern side, something no other country has done before.”

Furthermore, addressing the launch of the "Alive with Opportunity" campaign, aimed at enhancing bilateral trade and investment between the UK and India, Badenoch explained that the campaign's slogan is a representation of the deep-rooted commonalities between the two countries.

Secretary said, “Alive with opportunity is a slogan, which hopefully should remind people that India and the UK have many things in common, shared histories, so many cultural similarities, a shared language. There are many sectors where we rely on each other, and we want to work more closely together, do more on the creative side, and hopefully, is one of the reasons why I'm here on this trip concluded.” —ANI