Chandrapur Sizzles At 47.8 Deg C, The Hottest In The World

Nagpur: Chandrapur in Maharashtra recorded highest temperature of 47.8 degree Celsius on Tuesday, making it the hottest city in the world in the last 10 years, the MeT department said.

Chandrapur and Nagpur are expected to witness very high temperatures in the next two days, the weather department added.

According to MeT department Nagpur and several other districts of Vidarbha are reeling under severe heatwave for the last few weeks. Chandrapur recorded this season's highest temperature touching the mercury at 47.8 degree Celsius followed by Nagpur the second hottest city.

The temperature in Nagpur increased by one degree in last 24 hours.

The minimum temperature was also high of the season with 32.3 degree Celsius. No relief is expected from heatwave conditions in the coming days.

While places of Vidarbha like Bramhapuri (46.9 degrees Celsius), Wardha (46.5), Gadchiroli (46), Amravati (45.8), Akola (45.6), Yavatmal (45) and Gondia (45.5) also crossed the 45 degree mark on Tuesday. UNI