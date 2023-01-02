Chandrababu Sweeps

soumitra bose

Chandrababu Naidu --- believe it or not --- already sweeps "due 2024 AP Assembly Elections" in "principle" although they are more than two years away, suggest authoritative reports emanating from the state. Ruling YSRCP, its boss + sitting CM Jagan Mohan Reddy has lost all-level support among Andhrites of almost all hues because they have been caged by him unlike Naidu. He overtly sanctioned them "freedom" unlike 'JMR' --- current widely circulated contemptuous sobriquet of Jagan Mohan Reddy --- deeply engaged in keeping the state's denizens in "tight lip". They are desperate to get out of that "sealed clutches of JMR right away to breathe fresh air, reincarnate freedom of speech amid all, want to have Naidu as their CM right away". Stampede, death in his meeting

—The Hawk