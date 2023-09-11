Chandrababu Naidu is prisoner number 7691

Rajahmundry (Andhra Pradesh): Former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu is remand prisoner number 7691 at the Rajahmundry Central Jail.

The Telugu Desam Party (TDP) supremo was brought to the jail in the early hours of Monday after a court in Vijayawada sent him to judicial custody for 14 days in alleged skill development scam.

The 73-year-old is lodged in a special room in ‘Sneha’ block in the central prison.

On the direction of the court, the jail authorities were providing him special amenities, including a special room, home-cooked food, medicines and sufficient security in view of threat perception.

Naidu enjoys Z plus category security. However, the NSG commandos were not allowed inside the jail.

The TDP leader’s lawyers have moved a petition in Vijayawada ACB court to permit house arrest in view of Z plus security. This petition along with the plea of the Crime Investigation Department (CID) for Naidu’s police custody is likely to come up for hearing on Monday.

