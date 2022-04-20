Chandpur-Dattiyana Route Will Be Double Lane Now: Kamlesh Saini

Chandpur (Bijnor): The route that connects Chandpur City to Dattiyana Village will be built as a double lane now. Mrs Kamlesh Saini, MLA, Chandpur,distt Bijnor, expressed this fact in the Ceremony of Road Foundation held at Siau Trijunction organized by PWD Chandpur. On this occasion Mrs Saini laid the foundation of double lane road by bursting coconut and cutting lace in the presence of the elites and BJP workers in Chandpur Siau on Friday. She said that the route will be built at a cost of 1257.95 lakh rupees. In the first step nine kilometre road from Chandpur to Jalilpur will be built and the rest piece of

the route for Dattiyana will be started later. She added that this target will be completed up to June. She assured that the entire Ganga bridge that connects Chandpur to Meerut will be opened by April 2020 for public transport. The most of the construction work of the bridge has been completed. The bridge on the Ganga will prove a mile stone for the development of the people residing in the area of Chandpur Tehsil.

On this occasion the executive engineer of PWD and BJP activists Mr Pukhraj Saini, City President BJP, Chandpur, Mr Surendra Khanna, Mr Ompal Singh, Mr Pallav Aggarwal, Mr Abhishek Upmanyu, Mr Anil Sharma and Mr Dharmendra Prajapati were present.The whole programme was conducted successfully by Mr Khalilurahman.