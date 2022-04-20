Chandigarh Varsity Students From UP Showing Exemplary Performance: Dr Bawa

"Students from Uttar Pradesh at Chandigarh university are performing exceptionally in the field of research and entrepreneurship and are maintaining competing edge over the students from other states, since its inception, Chandigarh University has given Research and Innovation as a top priority and inculcate the spirit of doing research in the students" this was stated by Dr. R.S Bawa Pro chancellor Chandigarh university during a press conference at Saharanpur. While giving details about the exemplary work done by the students of Uttar Pradesh in the fields of research Dr. Bawa said, "The students and the faculty of the Chandigarh university have filed 900 patents during the last 4 years out of which 34 patents have been filed by students from Uttar Pradesh in different fields such as engineering, IT, Sciences and Health Care." It is important to mention here that Chandigarh university has emerged as the leading University of India by the Office of The Controller General of patents and trademark for filing highest number of patents during 2018-19, said Dr. Bawa."Promoting research & innovation has always been the top priority of Chandigarh University for which the University has earmarked an annual budget of Rs. 6.5 crores. To facilitate research, University has established more than 30 Industry Sponsored R&D Labs and 14 Centre-of-Excellence at its campus where experts from industry are directly working with students on real-time projects to develop futuristic products, technologies and services" added Dr. Bawa. While mentioning the accomplishments of the students from Uttar Pradesh in Research and Entrepreneurship Pro- Chancellor said, "Pursuing entrepreneurship seems to be new mantra for the youth of Uttar Pradesh as more than 16 start-ups have been established by students from the state at Chandigarh University Technology Business Incubator (CU-TBI) during the last three years.More than 5600 students from Uttar Pradesh are currently studying at university campus in 135 programs and the number of student is increasing every year, said Dr. Bawa. While talking about the brilliant performance in campus placement Dr. Bawa said, "In total 7412 students bagged job offers from 757 MNCs during 2020, out of which 580 students from Uttar Pradesh managed to grab campus placements during 2020". "Students from Uttar Pradesh have shown brilliant performance in academics and campus placements 2020" said Dr. Bawa. He further added, " Abhishek Dubey a student of AIT (Data Analytics) from Ghazipur managed to grab a record number of 5 offers from Persistent Systems ,L&T Technology, Tech System Global Services, Cognizant & Capgemini while another student Vaibhav Jain of Computer Science Engineering from Greater Noida got 4 offers from companies like Persistent System Limited, Nokia, Capgemini and Cognizant".Dr. R.S Bawa said, "Understanding the aspirations of modern-day youth to undergo world class academic learning Chandigarh University has emerged as the first university of India to have established academic tie up with 306 top ranked universities across the globe which not only provides international academic exposures to the students but also offers new avenues in the field of research, international placements, internships and learning opportunity from global professionals. Under the International Academic Alliance program of Chandigarh University, till date more than 1200 university students have been provided an opportunity to undergo Internships, Semester Abroad, part of Joint Research Initiatives at world's top universities by the Department of International Affairs at Chandigarh University".While launching National Level Entrance cum Scholarship test of Chandigarh University Dr.R. S Bawa said, "With the mission to motivate and reward talent amongst Indian youth, CU has launched CUCET-2021 which offers a golden chance for the student community to earn scholarships worth Rs 33 crores". CUCET-2021 is an online examination which offers flexibility to the students to choose their slot and makes them eligible to grab academic scholarship up to 100% in the course of their choice. The National Level Entrance Cum Scholarship test is mandatory for Engineering, MBA, Pharmacy, Integrated Law and Agriculture programs while for the other programs the online examination offers an opportunity to grab scholarships. Dr. R.S Bawa inaugurated the online portal https://cucet.cuchd.in/ where the students can register for the Entrance Cum Scholarship test from today itself."Chandigarh University has positioned itself amongst the India's elite and prestigious higher education institutions as it has been awarded A+ grade by National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC) and also bagged Diamond rating by QS I-Gauge rankings in 2020. With this achievement CU stands amongst the top 24 ranked universities of India which have been awarded A+ grade by NAAC ", Dr. R.S Bawa added.