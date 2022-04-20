Chandigarh University Won YUVFORIA-2019

Chandigarh: In sound of clapping, whistling and hooting by student-artists, the Overall Championship Trophy representing 'Meditating Mahatama Budh' of YUVFORIA-2019, 35th North Zone Inter-University Youth Festival was handed over to Chandigarh University, Mohali.

This fest was organized by Guru Nanak Dev University under the aegis of Association of Indian Universities, New Delhi (AIU). The venue, Dashmesh Auditorium of the University was fully packed with students, mentors, judges, guests and other members.

The responsibility of distribution of awards was performed by S. Tript Rajinder Singh Bajwa, Minister of Higher Education, Govt. of Punjab; Prof. Jaspal Singh Sandhu, Vice Chancellor; Prof. S.S. Behl, Dean Academic Affairs; Prof. K.S. Kahlon, Registrar, Dr. Hardeep Singh, Dean Student Welfare & Organizing Secretary; Prof. Arun Patil, Observer, AIU and S. B.S. Sekhon, Honrary Advisor, Youth Affaris of the University. The host Guru Nanak Dev University was 1st Runner up while Lovely University, Phagwara remained 2nd Runner up in these competitions. In the event of Music items, Lovely University, Phagwara, in Dance category, Punjab University, Chandigarh; in Literary items Punjab University, Chandigarh & I.K. Gujral Pb. Technical Univ., Jalandhar (both); In Theatrical events, Chandigarh University, Mohali and in Fine Arts Chandigarh University, Mohali stood first.

In the category of cultural Procession organized on inaugural day, Chandigarh University, Mohali was first; Kurukshetra University, Kurukshetra second and Lovely Professional University, Phagwara remained third. While congratulating the winners, S. Tript Rajinder Singh Bajwa said that irrespective of winning and loosing to reach at this platform itself is an achievement. He said that through this platform so many national and international celebrities born and the performers now could be the future celebrities. He said that this platform is an important in student life as it provides opportunity to interact and know the diverse culture of the country and develop the spirit of national integrity. He also congratulated the Prof. Sandhu for neat & clean campus and overall growth of the University.

Prof. Patil said that the winners of this north zone youth fest would participate in national youth fest to be held in Amity University, Delhi. He said that AIU has planned a number of proposal to showcase the cultural heritage of the country at national and international levels with the object the encourage real talent.

Earlier, while welcoming the chief guest and others, Prof. Jaspal Singh Sandhu said that Guru Nanak Dev University has made all best efforts for the better stay of the various teams in this chilling weather but however, if some inconvenience happened we regret it. He also apologize for date clashed in organizing the youth fest alongwith the Shaheedi Saptah. This was not knowing done as the planning authorities of AIU were not aware of the importance of this week. However he assured that in future this will be consider seriously. He said that the objective was not to hurt the sentiment of any community.

While presenting the report of Yuvforia, Prof. Hardeep Singh said that the contribution of all envolved in the organization of the fest is also recognized. He also appreciated the performance of all student-artists, volunteers and others to make this event memoriable. Prof. Karanjit Singh Kahlon thanked the student-artists, coaches, judges, team manager, staff and University fraternity for the successful organization of this fest. He said that the sweet memories of this get to gether will be remained in our minds for years to come. A colorful University Wall Calendar with theme 'Birds on University Campus' was also released by the chief guests on this occasion. Vice Chancellor also honored chief guest, team coaches, team managers and others with mementos on behalf of the University. On the same day, inaugurations of two major projects after completions included five conservatories i.e. Glass House, Fern House, Conservatory, Moss House and Net House (Rs. 75 sanctioned by Ministry of Environment & Climate Change, Govt. of India). and 1.8 mega capacity roof top solar energy plant (under Jawahar Lal Nehru National Solar Mission, Govt. of India.) were performed by the chief guest. UNI