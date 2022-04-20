Chandigarh Organizes A Series Of Online Events

Chandigarh (The Hawk): The Department of Microbiology, Panjab University, Chandigarh organized a series of online events with the theme of "75 years of Scientific Milestones Achieved in Post Independence Era" on the occasion of "Celebration of India's 75 years of independence- Azadi ka Amrut Mahotsav", 2021.

The event was started with National Anthem followed by welcome address by Dr. Deepak K. Rahi, Chairman, Department of Microbiology. He discussed in length and gave comprehensive presentation about the scientific developments in India during last 75 years of post-independence era. He also emphasized on the initiatives like 'Make in India', 'Start up India', and 'Digital India' taken by the our central present government to promote science and technology. He further elaborated the major milestones in the science and technology.

Prof. V.R. Sinha, Dean University Instructions, PU discussed the developments in the pharmaceutical sciences and how India became the pharma leader. He also emphasized that the leaders in India are no less than that of foreign countries and the country is going to be the largest exporter of drugs in the world. Mentioning the lockdown struggles of people. Prof. Sinha emphasized that the scientific progress is not sufficient and the country need to be socially progressive too. The progress should not be confined to a particular sector and the social responsibility need to be fulfilled. Prof. Sinha said that the development of social reforms and social participation is needed to bridge the gap between the rich and poor.

Further other panelists of the seminar expressed their views on the scientific milestones achieved in post independance era. Prof Prince Sharma emphasized on green revolution and industrialization. He spoke about India's involvement during the Covid times. He stated that India is the pharma hub of the world. Prof S K Soni spoke about the women empowerment in science and technology field. He discussed about the India's role in space technology, providing medical facility, infrastructure development. Dr. Naveen Gupta highlighted the importance of knowledge and wisdom for the development of technology. He emphasized on the advancements of technology in India.

Videos of patriotic songs were also played adding to the sense of pride and enthusiasm in the celebration. The department organized declamation and essay writing competitions which was coordinated by Dr. Seema Kumari. The event received overwhelming participation of over 100 students and faculty members.