Chandigarh, Ladakh, U'khand among 5 states/UTs with 80% Covid recovery

New Delhi: Chandigarh, Ladakh, Uttarakhand, Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan are among top five states and Union Territories (UTs) where 80 per cent of COVID-infected patients have been cured so far, a positive sign amid reports of spike in overall confirmed cases in the country.

A Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) data reveals that Chandigarh with 85.9 per cent recovery rate has topped the 21 states and UTs followed by Ladakh (82.2 per cent).

Uttarakhand (80.9 per cent), Chattisgarh (80.6 per cent) and Rajasthan (80.1 per cent) have registered recovery rate of COVID-19 patients in the decreasing order.

A total of 460 novel coronavirus or COVID-19 confirmed cases, including six deaths, have been reported in Chandigarh in which 395 patients have been cured and only 59 are active so far. The number of confirmed cases in Ladakh stands at 1,005, including one death. Of them, 826 patients have been cured and 178 are active.

Of the 3,093 confirmed cases in Uttarakhand, 2,502 have recovered and 549 are active. A total of 3,161 confirmed cases have been reported in Chhattisgarh in which 2,549 have been cured and only 598 cased are active there so far.

As the number of confirmed cases in Rajasthan is reported at 19,532, the recovered patients are 15,640 and 3,445 cases are active there so far.

These regions are followed by seven states and UTs that have registered 70 per cent and above recovery rates. These include Mizoram (79.3 per cent), Tripura (77.7 per cent), Madhya Pradesh (76.9 per cent), Jharkhand (74.3 per cent) Bihar (74.2 per cent), Haryana (74.1 per cent), Gujarat (71.9 per cent), Punjab (70.5 per cent) and Delhi (70.2 per cent).

In the bracket of 60 per cent and above recovery rate are Meghalaya (69.4 per cent), Odisha (69 per cent), Uttar Pradesh (68.4 per cent), Himachal Pradesh (67.3 per cent), West Bengal (66.7 per cent), Assam (62.4 per cent) and Jammu & Kashmir (62.4 per cent).

The collective and focused efforts for containment and management of COVID-19 by the government of India along with the states and UTs have led to the number of recovered cases among COVID-19 patients rising to 4,09,082 as of Sunday.

During the last 24 hours, a total of 14,856 COVID-19 patients have been cured.

So far, there are 1,64,268 more recovered patients than COVID-19 active cases. This takes the national recovery rate to 60.77 per cent. There are 2,44,814 active cases and all are under active medical supervision.





--IANS