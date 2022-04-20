Chandigarh lad scores 99.99 pc in JEE Main

New Delhi: Kunwar Preet Singh has topped the city in the JEE Main 2020 examinations, the results of which were declared by the National Testing Agency (NTA). According to the results issued late Friday night, he scored 99.99 percentile and is among the 41 state-wise toppers.

A total of 8,69,010 students appeared in the exam.

The examination for BE/BTech was conducted by the NTA between January 7 and January 9 this year across 233 cities in India and abroad. There were 570 examination centres across the country and abroad.

JEE Main Result 2020: How to check the result

Step 1: Visit the official JEE website jeemain.nic.in

Step 2: On the home page, click on the tab 'View Result/ Score card'

Step 3: On the next page, enter your Application number and Date of Birth

Step 4: Enter your security pin

Step 5: Click Log in and check your JEE Main 2020 result

Step 6: Take a print out of the result for future reference

JEE Main Result 2020: Other Details

JEE Main exam 2020 was held in various sessions from January 6 to January 9, 2020. Students who gave the exam will be able to appear for JEE Advanced, which is for selection in IITs all over the country, based on their cut-offs.

According to Press Trust of India, a total of 9 candidates scored a perfect 100 in the JEE Main exams this year.

—IANS