Chandigarh Advisor gets too many requests for b'day cakes

Kathmandu: Nepal on Wednesday reported three more coronavirus cases, taking the total count of such cases in the country to 57, health officials said.

According to Madan Kumar Upadhyaya, chief medical superintendent at Narayani Hospital in Birgunj, all of the three cases – two in Bara and one in Birgunj – were kept in quarantine in their respective districts, Kathmandu Post reported.

Preparations are underway to transfer them to the isolation facility at Narayani Hospital in Birgunj. The men who tested positive on Wednesday were kept in quarantine after they were found to have come into contact with two men who tested positive for the virus on Sunday.

"Samples of 94 individuals who had come into contact with the two men were collected and sent to the National Public Health Laboratory in Teku," said Upadhyaya.

