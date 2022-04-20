Chandan Roy Sanyal happy with response to his live film

Mumbai: Actor Chandan Roy Sanyal is delighted to present his live film, In Between, for the second time online.

A commentary on the vibrant lives of actors, In Between is about a few actors auditioning for roles amid the emotional turmoil that takes a toll on their profession. Chandan's live film borrows heavily from his two decades of theatre experience a decade and half in cinema.

The live film, produced by him, was available digitally last month. It will be streamed again later his month.

"I am grateful to viewers for embracing 'In Between' despite it being a relatively alien form of entertainment. Everyone associated with the film is truly excited to bring it back to the audience and we all realise we're fortunate to enjoy this kind of support," said Chandan.

"What's interesting is that because the film is about the hardships of an actor's life, it is relatable to those acting and it is a revelation for those who think acting is just a glamorous job that pays well," he added.

The live film will be presented by BookMyShow on December 19 and 20. —IANS