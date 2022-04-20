Chance Of A Lifetime For The Young Curious Minds To Witness ISRO With TOSC, IIT Kanpur

Kanpur (The Hawk):: IIT Kanpur stands tall among the list of premier institutions of the world and has always been a place to drive and support the winds of innovation. It always puts forward one platform or the other for students to showcase their talents. This is evident from all the outstanding achievements in the field of technology.



To bring this spirit of innovation to our budding community, i.e., the school students of India, IIT Kanpur, on the 27th edition of its annual technical and entrepreneurial extravaganza, Techkriti '21, brings to you a new and revamped version of Techkriti Open School Championship (TOSC). Contrary to other competitive examinations, instead of just testing academic aptitude, TOSC focuses on innovation and pragmatism while dealing with real-life problems. It aims at strengthening mental aptitude, logic and scrutiny, providing a platform to build fundamental experience and knowledge, and exercising coordination skills while providing solutions never thought of before.

The registration fee per student is Rs.100.The championship consists of two phases. The first phase is conducted in both languages (Hindi and English), and is open to all enthusiastic students from classes 6th to 12th. The students will be divided into three pools, Pool A and Pool B, Pool C.Pool A will consist of students of classes 6th -8th .Pool B will consist of students of classes 9th and 10th, and Pool C will consist of students of 11th and 12th. The first round consists of a 90-minute written exam, broadly comprising of objective type questions on Mental ability, aptitude, puzzles and general awareness. This year, round one will take place in 30+ cities across the country, including Mumbai, Delhi, Indore, Kanpur and Lucknow, on 27 December,2020. The results of phase 1 will be declared on 17 jan,2020. Total 200 students from pool B and C will be selected for next phase,scheduled to be held on 31st jan, 2020.It will comprise of a variety of puzzles and other competitive activities. It will not only decide the winner but also help the participants explore and enhance their cognitive and analytical skills. .

TOSC believes in rewarding the deserving and has valuable prizes at stake for both the pools. There are Kindles for first position holders, Smart speakers for runner ups, and Smartwatches for second runner ups. E- certificate of participation to all the candidate.